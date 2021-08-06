Das Instrument 7N2 CA29407V1094 ENVIROLEACH TECHN. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2021 The instrument 7N2 CA29407V1094 ENVIROLEACH TECHN. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2021