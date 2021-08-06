Das Instrument MU9A AU000000MAY8 MELBANA ENERGY LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.08.2021 The instrument MU9A AU000000MAY8 MELBANA ENERGY LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 09.08.2021