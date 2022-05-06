Erweiterte Funktionen
Lonza Group Unsp. ADR 1/10 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.05.2022 - US54338V1017
05.05.22 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022 The instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,36 $
|58,55 $
|-1,19 $
|-2,03%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US54338V1017
|A0YF75
|86,31 $
|56,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|55,00 €
|0,00%
|05.05.22
|Stuttgart
|53,50 €
|0,00%
|05.05.22
|Berlin
|54,50 €
|0,00%
|05.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|57,36 $
|-2,03%
|05.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|LONZA GROUP AG - weiteres.
|27.03.19