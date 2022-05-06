Erweiterte Funktionen



Lonza Group Unsp. ADR 1/10 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.05.2022 - US54338V1017




05.05.22 23:53
Das Instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022 The instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,36 $ 58,55 $ -1,19 $ -2,03% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US54338V1017 A0YF75 86,31 $ 56,60 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 55,00 € 0,00%  05.05.22
Stuttgart 53,50 € 0,00%  05.05.22
Berlin 54,50 € 0,00%  05.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 57,36 $ -2,03%  05.05.22
  = Realtime
