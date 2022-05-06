Das Instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.05.2022 The instrument LO3A US54338V1017 LONZA GROUP UNSP.ADR 1/10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.05.2022