Das Instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022 The instrument EVZ GB00B71N6K86 EVRAZ PLC DL 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022