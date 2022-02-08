Das Instrument BC21 CA1523761098 CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022 The instrument BC21 CA1523761098 CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022