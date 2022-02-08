Erweiterte Funktionen



Central African Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 09.02.2022 - CA1523761098




08.02.22 01:03
Das Instrument BC21 CA1523761098 CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 09.02.2022 The instrument BC21 CA1523761098 CENTRAL AFRICAN GOLD INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 08.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 09.02.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,054 € 0,0745 € -0,0205 € -27,52% 07.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1523761098 A2QB28 0,19 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,054 € -27,52%  02.02.22
Frankfurt 0,0485 € +94,00%  07.02.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0903 $ +19,92%  31.12.21
Berlin 0,0745 € -1,97%  07.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
