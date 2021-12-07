Erweiterte Funktionen

db x-trackers II iBoxx Germany. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.12.2021




07.12.21 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument XBCD LU0962081203 XTR.II IB.GE.CO.BD SW. 1D ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2021 The instrument XBCD LU0962081203 XTR.II IB.GE.CO.BD SW. 1D ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
191,38 € 191,435 € -0,055 € -0,03% 05.12./21:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0962081203 DBX0PA 194,60 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		191,1664 € +0,18%  02.12.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		189,8283 € 21.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 190,92 € +0,22%  02.12.21
München 190,92 € 0,00%  03.12.21
Frankfurt 190,595 € -0,01%  03.12.21
Xetra 191,38 € -0,03%  03.12.21
Düsseldorf 190,50 € -0,09%  06.12.21
