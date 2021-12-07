Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "db x-trackers II iBoxx Germany Covered UCITS ETF 1D":

Das Instrument XBCD LU0962081203 XTR.II IB.GE.CO.BD SW. 1D ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.12.2021 The instrument XBCD LU0962081203 XTR.II IB.GE.CO.BD SW. 1D ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.12.2021