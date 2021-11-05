Erweiterte Funktionen

Alliance Data Systems - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.11.2021 - US0185811082




05.11.21 00:57
Das Instrument LID US0185811082 ALLIANCE DATA SYS. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2021 The instrument LID US0185811082 ALLIANCE DATA SYS. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
87,17 $ 87,17 $ -   $ 0,00% 04.11./21:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0185811082 934251 128,10 $ 57,25 $
Tradegate (RT) 		74,70 € -1,03%  03.11.21
Frankfurt 74,36 € +2,42%  04.11.21
AMEX 87,14 $ +0,86%  03.11.21
Stuttgart 75,06 € +0,78%  04.11.21
Nasdaq 87,20 $ +0,01%  04.11.21
München 75,14 € 0,00%  04.11.21
NYSE 87,17 $ 0,00%  05.11.21
Düsseldorf 74,50 € -0,72%  04.11.21
