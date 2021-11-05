Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument LID US0185811082 ALLIANCE DATA SYS. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2021 The instrument LID US0185811082 ALLIANCE DATA SYS. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,17 $
|87,17 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.11./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0185811082
|934251
|128,10 $
|57,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|74,70 €
|-1,03%
|03.11.21
|Frankfurt
|74,36 €
|+2,42%
|04.11.21
|AMEX
|87,14 $
|+0,86%
|03.11.21
|Stuttgart
|75,06 €
|+0,78%
|04.11.21
|Nasdaq
|87,20 $
|+0,01%
|04.11.21
|München
|75,14 €
|0,00%
|04.11.21
|NYSE
|87,17 $
|0,00%
|05.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|74,50 €
|-0,72%
|04.11.21
= Realtime
