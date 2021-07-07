Erweiterte Funktionen



Golden West Resource - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.07.2021




07.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UK4 AU000000GWR8 GWR GROUP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2021 The instrument UK4 AU000000GWR8 GWR GROUP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,234 € 0,238 € -0,004 € -1,68% 06.07./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000GWR8 A0DKZ9 0,27 € 0,024 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,234 € -1,68%  06.07.21
  = Realtime
