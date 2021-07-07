Das Instrument UK4 AU000000GWR8 GWR GROUP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.07.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.07.2021 The instrument UK4 AU000000GWR8 GWR GROUP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.07.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 08.07.2021