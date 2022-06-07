Erweiterte Funktionen
JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.06.2022 - SE0014829495
07.06.22 00:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2022 The instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,1518 €
|0,1472 €
|0,0046 €
|+3,13%
|06.06./19:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0014829495
|A3CM1V
|0,99 €
|0,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,1518 €
|+3,13%
|06.06.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.