Das Instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2022 The instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2022