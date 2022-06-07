Erweiterte Funktionen



JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.06.2022 - SE0014829495




07.06.22 00:12
Das Instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2022 The instrument 6ZW SE0014829495 JS SECURITY TECHN.GRP AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,1518 € 0,1472 € 0,0046 € +3,13% 06.06./19:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0014829495 A3CM1V 0,99 € 0,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,1518 € +3,13%  06.06.22
