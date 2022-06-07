Das Instrument 52Q SE0014401121 AEGIRBIO AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2022 The instrument 52Q SE0014401121 AEGIRBIO AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2022