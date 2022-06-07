Das Instrument GB5 AU00000GOLD7 ETFS MET.SEC.Z08/UN. OTHER wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2022 The instrument GB5 AU00000GOLD7 ETFS MET.SEC.Z08/UN. OTHER is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2022