ETFS Physical Gold - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.06.2022 - AU00000GOLD7
07.06.22 00:12
Das Instrument GB5 AU00000GOLD7 ETFS MET.SEC.Z08/UN. OTHER wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.06.2022 The instrument GB5 AU00000GOLD7 ETFS MET.SEC.Z08/UN. OTHER is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.06.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|172,00 $
|172,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU00000GOLD7
|259425
|172,00 $
|158,03 $
Werte im Artikel
19,46
+0,57%
172,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|167,7608 €
|+4,62%
|05.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|172,00 $
|0,00%
|24.05.22
|Frankfurt
|159,138 €
|-0,39%
|06.06.22
|Berlin
|159,15 €
|-0,46%
|06.06.22
= Realtime
