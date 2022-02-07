Erweiterte Funktionen
Eros International - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.02.2022 - IM00B86NL059
06.02.22 22:45
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument E1OA IM00B86NL059 EROS STX GLOBAL LS -,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.02.2022 The instrument E1OA IM00B86NL059 EROS STX GLOBAL LS -,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,2062 $
|0,2016 $
|0,0046 $
|+2,28%
|04.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IM00B86NL059
|A1W7D2
|2,62 $
|0,19 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,1666 €
|-7,29%
|03.02.22
|Berlin
|0,184 €
|+6,30%
|04.02.22
|AMEX
|0,2051 $
|+4,22%
|04.02.22
|Nasdaq
|0,2058 $
|+2,75%
|04.02.22
|NYSE
|0,2062 $
|+2,28%
|04.02.22
|Frankfurt
|0,1501 €
|+0,81%
|04.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,1375 €
|-2,14%
|04.02.22
|Stuttgart
|0,1691 €
|-2,20%
|04.02.22
|München
|0,2032 €
|-15,05%
|04.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|13
|EROS
|18.08.21