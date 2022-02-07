Das Instrument E1OA IM00B86NL059 EROS STX GLOBAL LS -,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.02.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.02.2022 The instrument E1OA IM00B86NL059 EROS STX GLOBAL LS -,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.02.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2022