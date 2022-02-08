Erweiterte Funktionen
CADENCE MINERALS LS -,0. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.02.2022 - GB00BJP0B151
08.02.22 01:03
Das Instrument 2REA GB00BJP0B151 CADENCE MINERALS LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 The instrument 2REA GB00BJP0B151 CADENCE MINERALS LS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,254 €
|0,258 €
|-0,004 €
|-1,55%
|07.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJP0B151
|A2PRBH
|0,39 €
|0,15 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
