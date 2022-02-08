Erweiterte Funktionen



CADENCE MINERALS LS -,0. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.02.2022 - GB00BJP0B151




08.02.22 01:03
Das Instrument 2REA GB00BJP0B151 CADENCE MINERALS LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 08.02.2022 The instrument 2REA GB00BJP0B151 CADENCE MINERALS LS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 08.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,254 € 0,258 € -0,004 € -1,55% 07.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJP0B151 A2PRBH 0,39 € 0,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,244 € +2,52%  07.02.22
Frankfurt 0,222 € +0,91%  07.02.22
Berlin 0,254 € -1,55%  07.02.22
