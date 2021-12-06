Erweiterte Funktionen
ABC ARBITRAGE POR. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.12.2021
05.12.21 22:34
Das Instrument 9BA FR0004040608 ABC ARBITRAGE POR.EO-,016 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2021 The instrument 9BA FR0004040608 ABC ARBITRAGE POR.EO-,016 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,11 €
|6,95 €
|0,16 €
|+2,30%
|03.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0004040608
|924061
|8,07 €
|6,77 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
