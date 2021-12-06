Erweiterte Funktionen



ABC ARBITRAGE POR. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.12.2021




05.12.21 22:34
Das Instrument 9BA FR0004040608 ABC ARBITRAGE POR.EO-,016 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2021 The instrument 9BA FR0004040608 ABC ARBITRAGE POR.EO-,016 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,11 € 6,95 € 0,16 € +2,30% 03.12./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0004040608 924061 8,07 € 6,77 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 7,11 € +2,30%  03.12.21
München 7,09 € 0,00%  03.12.21
Frankfurt 7,02 € -0,14%  03.12.21
Stuttgart 6,99 € -0,57%  03.12.21
