Das Instrument 9BA FR0004040608 ABC ARBITRAGE POR.EO-,016 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.12.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.12.2021 The instrument 9BA FR0004040608 ABC ARBITRAGE POR.EO-,016 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.12.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.12.2021