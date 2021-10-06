Das Instrument BZI PLBZ00000044 SANTANDER POLSKA M ZY 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021 The instrument BZI PLBZ00000044 SANTANDER POLSKA M ZY 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021