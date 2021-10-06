Erweiterte Funktionen
Santander Bank Polska SA - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2021 - PLBZ00000044
06.10.21 00:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument BZI PLBZ00000044 SANTANDER POLSKA M ZY 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021 The instrument BZI PLBZ00000044 SANTANDER POLSKA M ZY 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,16 €
|69,72 €
|-8,56 €
|-12,28%
|05.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PLBZ00000044
|677298
|69,72 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|61,16 €
|-12,28%
|26.08.21
|Stuttgart
|69,26 €
|+1,32%
|05.10.21
|Frankfurt
|67,18 €
|+0,87%
|05.10.21
|Hannover
|67,18 €
|+0,87%
|05.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
