Maple Leaf Green World - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2021 - CA5652971089
06.10.21 00:12
Das Instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021 The instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021
Finanztrends Video zu Hella
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0189 $
|0,0155 $
|0,0034 $
|+21,94%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA5652971089
|A1J51A
|0,080 $
|0,011 $
Werte im Artikel
0,019
+21,94%
59,56
-0,10%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0189 $
|+21,94%
|05.10.21
|Frankfurt
|0,015 €
|0,00%
|05.10.21
|München
|0,024 €
|0,00%
|05.10.21
= Realtime
