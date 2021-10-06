Erweiterte Funktionen



Maple Leaf Green World - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.10.2021 - CA5652971089




06.10.21 00:12
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021 The instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021

Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock vor Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) - Jetzt einsteigen. 228% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Hella


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0189 $ 0,0155 $ 0,0034 $ +21,94% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA5652971089 A1J51A 0,080 $ 0,011 $
Werte im Artikel
0,019 plus
+21,94%
59,56 minus
-0,10%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0189 $ +21,94%  05.10.21
Frankfurt 0,015 € 0,00%  05.10.21
München 0,024 € 0,00%  05.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke. Uranium Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...