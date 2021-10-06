Finanztrends Video zu Hella



Das Instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2021 The instrument 4HV CA5652971089 MAPLE LEAF GREEN WORLD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2021