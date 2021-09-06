Erweiterte Funktionen
HBM Healthcare Investments - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.09.2021 - CH0012627250
05.09.21 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.09.2021 The instrument 5H5A CH0012627250 HBM HEALTH.INVEST.A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2021
