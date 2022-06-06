Erweiterte Funktionen
A-Mark Precious Metals - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 07.06.2022 - US00181T1079
05.06.22 21:48
Das Instrument AND US00181T1079 A-MARK PRECIOUS MET. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.06.2022 The instrument AND US00181T1079 A-MARK PRECIOUS MET. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,01 $
|75,89 $
|-1,88 $
|-2,48%
|03.06./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00181T1079
|A1XEER
|89,19 $
|42,61 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
