Das Instrument AND US00181T1079 A-MARK PRECIOUS MET. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.06.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.06.2022 The instrument AND US00181T1079 A-MARK PRECIOUS MET. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.06.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 07.06.2022