Das Instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021 The instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021