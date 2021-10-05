Erweiterte Funktionen
CREE - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.10.2021 - US2254471012
05.10.21 00:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021 The instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,12 $
|80,73 $
|-1,61 $
|-1,99%
|01.10./23:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2254471012
|891466
|129,86 $
|60,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|68,96 €
|-1,00%
|01.10.21
|München
|69,26 €
|-0,03%
|01.10.21
|Berlin
|69,30 €
|-0,03%
|01.10.21
|Hamburg
|69,16 €
|-0,37%
|01.10.21
|Hannover
|69,16 €
|-0,37%
|01.10.21
|Frankfurt
|69,16 €
|-0,46%
|01.10.21
|Xetra
|69,70 €
|-0,66%
|01.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|68,78 €
|-1,94%
|01.10.21
|Nasdaq
|79,12 $
|-1,99%
|01.10.21
|AMEX
|79,25 $
|-2,03%
|01.10.21
|NYSE
|79,10 $
|-2,08%
|01.10.21
|Stuttgart
|68,94 €
|-3,69%
|01.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
