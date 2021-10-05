Erweiterte Funktionen

CREE - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.10.2021 - US2254471012




05.10.21 00:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021 The instrument CR6 US2254471012 CREE INC. DL-,00125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021

