Das Instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021 The instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021