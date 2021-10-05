Erweiterte Funktionen



Metalstech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.10.2021 - AU000000MTC4




05.10.21 00:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.10.2021 The instrument MT1 AU000000MTC4 METALSTECH LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2021

Aktuell
Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Neuer 232% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,425 € 0,387 € 0,038 € +9,82% 04.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000MTC4 A2DJM2 0,43 € 0,072 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,425 € +9,82%  04.10.21
Stuttgart 0,424 € +14,59%  04.10.21
Frankfurt 0,418 € +8,85%  04.10.21
Berlin 0,418 € +8,29%  04.10.21
München 0,40 € +3,09%  04.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock kündigt Übernahmen an. 372% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
7 Metalstech: Gold, Silver, lithium 30.09.21
51 Deal mit Dynavolt Batterieherst. 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...