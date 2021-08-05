Das Instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021 The instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021