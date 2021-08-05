Erweiterte Funktionen
UDG HEALTHCARE - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.08.2021 - IE0033024807
05.08.21 00:21
Das Instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021 The instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|12,73 €
|12,70 €
|0,03 €
|+0,24%
|04.08./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE0033024807
|471827
|12,79 €
|7,76 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|14,7867 $
|+0,53%
|15.07.21
|Frankfurt
|12,47 €
|+0,32%
|04.08.21
|Stuttgart
|12,46 €
|+0,24%
|04.08.21
|Berlin
|12,73 €
|+0,24%
|04.08.21
= Realtime
