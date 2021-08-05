Erweiterte Funktionen



UDG HEALTHCARE - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 06.08.2021 - IE0033024807




05.08.21 00:21
Das Instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.08.2021 The instrument UN6A IE0033024807 UDG HEALTHCARE EO -,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 06.08.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
12,73 € 12,70 € 0,03 € +0,24% 04.08./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE0033024807 471827 12,79 € 7,76 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,7867 $ +0,53%  15.07.21
Frankfurt 12,47 € +0,32%  04.08.21
Stuttgart 12,46 € +0,24%  04.08.21
Berlin 12,73 € +0,24%  04.08.21
