Bank Central Asia ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2021 - US69368G1058




04.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021 The instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,49 $ 64,00 $ 5,49 $ +8,58% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US69368G1058 A1C3HP 79,94 $ 51,00 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 69,49 $ +8,58%  03.11.21
Frankfurt 55,21 € 0,00%  29.10.21
