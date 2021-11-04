Das Instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021 The instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021