Bank Central Asia ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.11.2021 - US69368G1058
04.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.11.2021 The instrument BZG US69368G1058 PT BK CE.AS.ADR/25 RP62,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 05.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|69,49 $
|64,00 $
|5,49 $
|+8,58%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US69368G1058
|A1C3HP
|79,94 $
|51,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|69,49 $
|+8,58%
|03.11.21
|Frankfurt
|55,21 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
