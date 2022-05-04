Erweiterte Funktionen



04.05.22
Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.05.2022 The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,40 € 0,394 € 0,006 € +1,52% 03.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B28ZPV64 A0M7MS 0,47 € 0,31 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,408 € +6,25%  03.05.22
Frankfurt 0,40 € +1,52%  03.05.22
Berlin 0,40 € +1,52%  03.05.22
  = Realtime
