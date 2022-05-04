Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.05.2022 The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.05.2022