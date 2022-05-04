Erweiterte Funktionen
Sportech - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - GB00B28ZPV64
04.05.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.05.2022 The instrument ROEA GB00B28ZPV64 SPORTECH PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,40 €
|0,394 €
|0,006 €
|+1,52%
|03.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B28ZPV64
|A0M7MS
|0,47 €
|0,31 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
