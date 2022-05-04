Erweiterte Funktionen

Hiscox - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - BMG4593F1389




04.05.22 00:09
Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.05.2022 The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,00 € 11,30 € -0,30 € -2,65% 03.05./21:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG4593F1389 A14PZ0 12,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,00 € -2,65%  02.05.22
Frankfurt 10,90 € +2,83%  03.05.22
Stuttgart 11,00 € +2,80%  03.05.22
Düsseldorf 11,00 € +1,85%  03.05.22
Berlin 11,20 € +1,82%  03.05.22
München 11,30 € +1,80%  03.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,80 $ -7,09%  29.04.22
