Hiscox - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 05.05.2022 - BMG4593F1389
04.05.22 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.05.2022 The instrument H2X3 BMG4593F1389 HISCOX LTD LS-,065 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 05.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,00 €
|11,30 €
|-0,30 €
|-2,65%
|03.05./21:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4593F1389
|A14PZ0
|12,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|11,00 €
|-2,65%
|02.05.22
|Frankfurt
|10,90 €
|+2,83%
|03.05.22
|Stuttgart
|11,00 €
|+2,80%
|03.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|11,00 €
|+1,85%
|03.05.22
|Berlin
|11,20 €
|+1,82%
|03.05.22
|München
|11,30 €
|+1,80%
|03.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,80 $
|-7,09%
|29.04.22
= Realtime
