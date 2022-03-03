Erweiterte Funktionen



Tootsie Roll Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2022 - US8905161076




03.03.22 01:04
Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2022 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2022

