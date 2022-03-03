Erweiterte Funktionen
Tootsie Roll Industries - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.03.2022 - US8905161076
03.03.22 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.03.2022 The instrument TZ3 US8905161076 TOOTSIE ROLL DL-,69044 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|34,36 $
|34,36 $
|- $
|0,00%
|02.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8905161076
|865003
|39,18 $
|29,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,80 €
|-3,87%
|24.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|30,60 €
|+2,00%
|02.03.22
|Nasdaq
|34,41 $
|+1,87%
|02.03.22
|AMEX
|34,25 $
|+1,39%
|02.03.22
|Frankfurt
|30,20 €
|0,00%
|02.03.22
|NYSE
|34,36 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|30,00 €
|-0,66%
|02.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
