BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 04.01.2022




02.01.22 22:29
Das Instrument 2HJ SE0004019545 BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.01.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.01.2022 The instrument 2HJ SE0004019545 BRIGHTER AB (PUBL) EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.01.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.01.2022

