Ferrovial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2021 - ES0118900010




02.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2021 The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2021

Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,20 $ 29,40 $ 1,80 $ +6,12% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0118900010 A0DKZZ 32,20 $ 21,93 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		27,84 € +1,79%  01.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 31,20 $ +6,12%  29.10.21
Stuttgart 27,80 € +3,77%  01.11.21
Frankfurt 27,73 € +2,10%  01.11.21
Düsseldorf 27,65 € +1,65%  01.11.21
Berlin 27,79 € +1,61%  01.11.21
Hamburg 27,16 € -1,09%  01.11.21
Hannover 27,16 € -1,09%  01.11.21
München 27,16 € -1,09%  01.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
