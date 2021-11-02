Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Ferrovial":
Ferrovial - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2021 - ES0118900010
02.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2021 The instrument UFG ES0118900010 FERROVIAL S.A.INH. EO-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,20 $
|29,40 $
|1,80 $
|+6,12%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0118900010
|A0DKZZ
|32,20 $
|21,93 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,84 €
|+1,79%
|01.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|31,20 $
|+6,12%
|29.10.21
|Stuttgart
|27,80 €
|+3,77%
|01.11.21
|Frankfurt
|27,73 €
|+2,10%
|01.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|27,65 €
|+1,65%
|01.11.21
|Berlin
|27,79 €
|+1,61%
|01.11.21
|Hamburg
|27,16 €
|-1,09%
|01.11.21
|Hannover
|27,16 €
|-1,09%
|01.11.21
|München
|27,16 €
|-1,09%
|01.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.