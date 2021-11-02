Das Instrument D84 CA56068W1005 MAITRI HEALTH TECHN.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2021 The instrument D84 CA56068W1005 MAITRI HEALTH TECHN.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2021