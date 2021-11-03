Erweiterte Funktionen
EMPIRED LTD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2021 - AU000000EPD7
03.11.21 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AU000000EPD7 EMPIRED LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.11.2021 The instrument AU000000EPD7 EMPIRED LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2021
