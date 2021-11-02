Erweiterte Funktionen



EMPIRED LTD - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.11.2021 - AU000000EPD7




02.11.21 01:17
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 4EM AU000000EPD7 EMPIRED LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.11.2021 The instrument 4EM AU000000EPD7 EMPIRED LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 03.11.2021

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Uran Hot Stock mit massivem Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,83 € 0,83 € -   € 0,00% 10.09./08:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000EPD7 A0M00F 0,83 € 0,33 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,86 € +1,18%  01.11.21
Berlin 0,83 € 0,00%  01.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...