Tate & Lyle - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2022 - GB0008754136




01.05.22 21:44
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TLY GB0008754136 TATE + LYLE LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2022 The instrument TLY GB0008754136 TATE + LYLE LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,25 € 9,45 € -0,20 € -2,12% 29.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0008754136 854798 9,60 € 7,37 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,40 € +2,17%  28.04.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,81 $ +10,47%  28.03.22
Düsseldorf 9,20 € 0,00%  29.04.22
München 9,30 € 0,00%  29.04.22
Stuttgart 9,15 € 0,00%  29.04.22
Berlin 9,25 € 0,00%  29.04.22
Frankfurt 9,25 € -2,12%  29.04.22
  = Realtime
