Tate & Lyle - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 03.05.2022 - GB0008754136
01.05.22 21:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TLY GB0008754136 TATE + LYLE LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 03.05.2022 The instrument TLY GB0008754136 TATE + LYLE LS-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 02.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 03.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,25 €
|9,45 €
|-0,20 €
|-2,12%
|29.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0008754136
|854798
|9,60 €
|7,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,40 €
|+2,17%
|28.04.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,81 $
|+10,47%
|28.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,20 €
|0,00%
|29.04.22
|München
|9,30 €
|0,00%
|29.04.22
|Stuttgart
|9,15 €
|0,00%
|29.04.22
|Berlin
|9,25 €
|0,00%
|29.04.22
|Frankfurt
|9,25 €
|-2,12%
|29.04.22
= Realtime
