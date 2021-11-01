Erweiterte Funktionen



Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2021 - ES0105066007




31.10.21 22:26
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2021 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,6818 $ 62,50 $ -0,8182 $ -1,31% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ES0105066007 A14RZD 71,96 $ 47,90 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,40 € -3,50%  29.10.21
Hannover 54,14 € +0,33%  29.10.21
München 54,28 € 0,00%  29.10.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 61,6818 $ -1,31%  29.10.21
Düsseldorf 53,08 € -1,85%  29.10.21
Berlin 53,18 € -1,92%  29.10.21
Stuttgart 52,54 € -2,63%  29.10.21
Frankfurt 52,38 € -2,89%  29.10.21
  = Realtime
