Cellnex Telecom - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.11.2021 - ES0105066007
31.10.21 22:26
Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2021 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,6818 $
|62,50 $
|-0,8182 $
|-1,31%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0105066007
|A14RZD
|71,96 $
|47,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,40 €
|-3,50%
|29.10.21
|Hannover
|54,14 €
|+0,33%
|29.10.21
|München
|54,28 €
|0,00%
|29.10.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|61,6818 $
|-1,31%
|29.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|53,08 €
|-1,85%
|29.10.21
|Berlin
|53,18 €
|-1,92%
|29.10.21
|Stuttgart
|52,54 €
|-2,63%
|29.10.21
|Frankfurt
|52,38 €
|-2,89%
|29.10.21
= Realtime
