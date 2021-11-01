Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 02.11.2021 The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 02.11.2021