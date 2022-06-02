Erweiterte Funktionen
Celestial Asia Securities - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.06.2022 - BMG2007W1432
01.06.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CE0 BMG2007W1432 CEL.AS.SEC.HLD.NEW HD-0,2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2022 The instrument CE0 BMG2007W1432 CEL.AS.SEC.HLD.NEW HD-0,2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,135 €
|0,139 €
|-0,004 €
|-2,88%
|01.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2007W1432
|A2QEQ3
|15,80 €
|0,067 €
Aktuell
