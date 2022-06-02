Erweiterte Funktionen



Celestial Asia Securities - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 02.06.2022 - BMG2007W1432




01.06.22 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CE0 BMG2007W1432 CEL.AS.SEC.HLD.NEW HD-0,2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 02.06.2022 The instrument CE0 BMG2007W1432 CEL.AS.SEC.HLD.NEW HD-0,2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 02.06.2022

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien vor massiver Kursrallye: Warren Buffett und Bill Gates steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,135 € 0,139 € -0,004 € -2,88% 01.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2007W1432 A2QEQ3 15,80 € 0,067 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,099 € +1,02%  01.06.22
Stuttgart 0,135 € -2,88%  01.06.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Welche Aktie jetzt kaufen? Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...