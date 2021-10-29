Erweiterte Funktionen



28.10.21 23:41
Das Instrument 2EBB US15116C3007 CELLECT BIOTECH ADR 400 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2021 The instrument 2EBB US15116C3007 CELLECT BIOTECH ADR 400 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,17 $ 13,12 $ 0,05 $ +0,38% 29.10./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US15116C3007 A3C9T5 88,88 $ 6,64 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		11,22 € -0,18%  28.10.21
NYSE 13,00 $ +1,33%  27.10.21
Nasdaq 13,17 $ +0,38%  28.10.21
AMEX 14,89 $ 0,00%  21.10.21
Stuttgart 11,20 € -0,53%  28.10.21
Frankfurt 11,10 € -1,77%  28.10.21
Berlin 11,36 € -2,91%  28.10.21
  = Realtime
