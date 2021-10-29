Das Instrument 2EBB US15116C3007 CELLECT BIOTECH ADR 400 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.11.2021 The instrument 2EBB US15116C3007 CELLECT BIOTECH ADR 400 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.11.2021