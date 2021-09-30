Erweiterte Funktionen
Gamesys Group Ls - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.10.2021 - GB00BZ14BX56
29.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument JP7 GB00BZ14BX56 GAMESYS GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2021 The instrument JP7 GB00BZ14BX56 GAMESYS GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,85 $
|24,74 $
|0,11 $
|+0,44%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BZ14BX56
|A2DK8E
|27,42 $
|14,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|24,85 $
|+0,44%
|28.09.21
|Frankfurt
|21,00 €
|0,00%
|29.09.21
|Stuttgart
|20,60 €
|0,00%
|29.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
