Das Instrument JP7 GB00BZ14BX56 GAMESYS GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2021 The instrument JP7 GB00BZ14BX56 GAMESYS GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2021