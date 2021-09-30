Erweiterte Funktionen



Gamesys Group Ls - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.10.2021 - GB00BZ14BX56




29.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument JP7 GB00BZ14BX56 GAMESYS GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.09.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.10.2021 The instrument JP7 GB00BZ14BX56 GAMESYS GROUP PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.09.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.10.2021

Aktuell
Nach 8.025% Kursgewinn jetzt diese Gold-Aktie kaufen
Gold Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Endeavour Mining ($EDV.TO)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,85 $ 24,74 $ 0,11 $ +0,44% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BZ14BX56 A2DK8E 27,42 $ 14,22 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 24,85 $ +0,44%  28.09.21
Frankfurt 21,00 € 0,00%  29.09.21
Stuttgart 20,60 € 0,00%  29.09.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsenstar Eric Sprott kauft Uran-Markt leer - Allzeithoch über 140 USD voraus. Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein - Jetzt diese Uran-Aktie kaufen

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...