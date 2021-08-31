Erweiterte Funktionen

Dialog Semiconductor - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.09.2021 - GB0059822006




31.08.21 00:39
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DLG GB0059822006 DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2021 The instrument DLG GB0059822006 DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2021

