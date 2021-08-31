Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DLG GB0059822006 DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.08.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.09.2021 The instrument DLG GB0059822006 DIALOG SEMICOND. LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.08.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 01.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|67,42 €
|67,42 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.08./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0059822006
|927200
|68,34 €
|31,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|67,30 €
|-0,15%
|30.08.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|79,04 $
|+3,32%
|27.08.21
|Hamburg
|67,44 €
|+0,15%
|30.08.21
|Hannover
|67,42 €
|+0,12%
|30.08.21
|München
|67,42 €
|+0,12%
|30.08.21
|Frankfurt
|67,44 €
|+0,06%
|30.08.21
|Stuttgart
|67,44 €
|+0,06%
|30.08.21
|Xetra
|67,42 €
|0,00%
|30.08.21
|Berlin
|67,38 €
|0,00%
|30.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|67,28 €
|-0,03%
|30.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
