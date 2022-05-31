Erweiterte Funktionen
Scherzer & Co. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.06.2022 - DE0007257537
Das Instrument CEC1 DE0007257537 CECONOMY AG VZO O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022 The instrument CEC1 DE0007257537 CECONOMY AG VZO O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,18 €
|3,16 €
|0,02 €
|+0,63%
|30.05./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006942808
|694280
|3,34 €
|2,88 €
69,46
+4,36%
3,18
+0,63%
104,09
+0,17%
6,26
0,00%
3,84
-8,57%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,16 €
|-0,63%
|30.05.22
|Frankfurt
|3,30 €
|+5,10%
|30.05.22
|München
|3,20 €
|+1,91%
|30.05.22
|Xetra
|3,18 €
|+0,63%
|30.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|3,12 €
|0,00%
|30.05.22
|Berlin
|3,20 €
|0,00%
|30.05.22
|Stuttgart
|3,14 €
|-0,63%
|30.05.22
= Realtime
