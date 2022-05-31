Erweiterte Funktionen



Scherzer & Co. - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.06.2022 - DE0007257537




31.05.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument CEC1 DE0007257537 CECONOMY AG VZO O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.05.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.06.2022 The instrument CEC1 DE0007257537 CECONOMY AG VZO O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.05.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.06.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt schnelle Kursgewinne mit dieser Uran-Aktie: Sensationelle Übernahme
457% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Puma


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,18 € 3,16 € 0,02 € +0,63% 30.05./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006942808 694280 3,34 € 2,88 €
Werte im Artikel
69,46 plus
+4,36%
3,18 plus
+0,63%
104,09 plus
+0,17%
6,26 plus
0,00%
3,84 minus
-8,57%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,16 € -0,63%  30.05.22
Frankfurt 3,30 € +5,10%  30.05.22
München 3,20 € +1,91%  30.05.22
Xetra 3,18 € +0,63%  30.05.22
Düsseldorf 3,12 € 0,00%  30.05.22
Berlin 3,20 € 0,00%  30.05.22
Stuttgart 3,14 € -0,63%  30.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik: Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). 248% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
96 Jahresüberschuss 2010: 3,93 M. 01.07.21
12 NEWS bei Porz. Zeh, Scherzer. 10.04.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...