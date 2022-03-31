Erweiterte Funktionen



Nexus Bank - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.04.2022 - JP3549100000




31.03.22 00:03
Das Instrument DDJ JP3549100000 NEXUS BANK CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022 The instrument DDJ JP3549100000 NEXUS BANK CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022

