Erweiterte Funktionen
AIR PARTNER PLC - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.04.2022 - GB00BD736828
31.03.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 501 GB00BD736828 AIR PARTNER PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022 The instrument 501 GB00BD736828 AIR PARTNER PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,41 €
|1,42 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,70%
|30.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD736828
|A2DKCS
|1,45 €
|0,74 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.