Das Instrument 501 GB00BD736828 AIR PARTNER PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022 The instrument 501 GB00BD736828 AIR PARTNER PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022