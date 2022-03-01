Erweiterte Funktionen



CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2022 - GB00BCCW4X83




01.03.22 01:00
Das Instrument 4CN GB00BCCW4X83 CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2022 The instrument 4CN GB00BCCW4X83 CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2022

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,47 € 1,46 € 0,01 € +0,68% 28.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCCW4X83 A1W4X9 1,80 € 0,93 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,47 € +0,68%  28.02.22
Stuttgart 1,54 € -7,78%  28.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
