CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.03.2022 - GB00BCCW4X83
01.03.22 01:00
Das Instrument 4CN GB00BCCW4X83 CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.03.2022 The instrument 4CN GB00BCCW4X83 CENTRALNIC GROUP LS -,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,47 €
|1,46 €
|0,01 €
|+0,68%
|28.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BCCW4X83
|A1W4X9
|1,80 €
|0,93 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
