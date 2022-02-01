Erweiterte Funktionen
Westpac Banking ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - US9612143019
01.02.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,20 $
|14,34 $
|-0,14 $
|-0,98%
|28.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9612143019
|876713
|20,81 $
|13,92 $
