Erweiterte Funktionen



Westpac Banking ADR - XFRA : CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 01.02.2022 - US9612143019




01.02.22 00:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.02.2022 The instrument US9612143019 WESTPAC BKG SP.ADR/1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 01.02.2022

Aktuell
Uran Aktientip mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Kernkraft gegen Klimawandel - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,20 $ 14,34 $ -0,14 $ -0,98% 28.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9612143019 876713 20,81 $ 13,92 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 14,23 $ -0,70%  28.01.22
NYSE 14,20 $ -0,98%  28.01.22
AMEX 14,17 $ -1,12%  28.01.22
Frankfurt 12,70 € -1,55%  31.01.22
Stuttgart 12,60 € -2,33%  31.01.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock landet spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 225% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Absturz bei Westpac banking -. 20.08.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...