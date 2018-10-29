Erweiterte Funktionen
Cequence Energy Ltd - XFRA CA15671G2099 - REVERSE SPLIT EX TODAY
29.10.18 07:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das folgende Instrument wird heute Ex gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden
wird der Ex-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded ex today. Due to technical
reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
CA15671G2099 3STA CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD
wird der Ex-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument will be traded ex today. Due to technical
reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
CA15671G2099 3STA CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,017 €
|0,017 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.10./07:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA15671G2099
|A0N9UJ
|0,057 €
|0,0013 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,03 $
|+5,26%
|26.10.18
|Frankfurt
|0,017 €
|0,00%
|26.10.18
|Stuttgart
|0,021 €
|0,00%
|26.10.18
|Berlin
|0,017 €
|0,00%
|26.10.18
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.