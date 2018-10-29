Erweiterte Funktionen



Cequence Energy Ltd - XFRA CA15671G2099 - REVERSE SPLIT EX TODAY




29.10.18 07:43
Das folgende Instrument wird heute Ex gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden
wird der Ex-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt.

The following instrument will be traded ex today. Due to technical
reasons the ex indicator will not be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
CA15671G2099 3STA CEQUENCE ENERGY LTD


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,017 € 0,017 € -   € 0,00% 29.10./07:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA15671G2099 A0N9UJ 0,057 € 0,0013 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,03 $ +5,26%  26.10.18
Frankfurt 0,017 € 0,00%  26.10.18
Stuttgart 0,021 € 0,00%  26.10.18
Berlin 0,017 € 0,00%  26.10.18
  = Realtime
