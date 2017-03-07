Korrektur des ersten Handelstages der neuen ISINCorrection of the first trading day of the new ISINEinstellung AufnahmeISIN Name mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenCA12481A1003 CB Gold Inc. 06.03.2017 CA75656R1091 Red EagleExpl. 08.03.2017 Tausch 1:1