CB Gold - XFRA C97: ISIN CHANGE
07.03.17 09:49
Xetra Newsboard
Korrektur des ersten Handelstages der neuen ISIN
Correction of the first trading day of the new ISIN
Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
CA12481A1003 CB Gold Inc. 06.03.2017 CA75656R1091 Red Eagle
Expl. 08.03.2017 Tausch 1:1
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,13 €
|0,13 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.03./04:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA12481A1003
|A1C8Y0
|0,19 €
|0,013 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,13 €
|0,00%
|03.03.17
|Stuttgart
|0,12 €
|0,00%
|03.03.17
|Berlin
|0,129 €
|0,00%
|06.03.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,1346 $
|-7,87%
|03.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
