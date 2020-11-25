Erweiterte Funktionen



Canaccord Genuity Group - XFRA : C6U: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




25.11.20 08:44
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA1348011091 C6U CANACCORD GENUITY GRP INC

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,55 € 5,40 € 0,15 € +2,78% 25.11./08:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1348011091 A0B6V4 5,55 € 2,08 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 6,73 $ +3,54%  24.11.20
Frankfurt 5,55 € +2,78%  08:20
Berlin 5,55 € +2,78%  08:08
  = Realtime
