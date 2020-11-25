Erweiterte Funktionen
Canaccord Genuity Group - XFRA : C6U: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
25.11.20 08:44
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA1348011091 C6U CANACCORD GENUITY GRP INC
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,55 €
|5,40 €
|0,15 €
|+2,78%
|25.11./08:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA1348011091
|A0B6V4
|5,55 €
|2,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,73 $
|+3,54%
|24.11.20
|Frankfurt
|5,55 €
|+2,78%
|08:20
|Berlin
|5,55 €
|+2,78%
|08:08
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Canaccord Capital Inc. profitiert.
|13.05.16