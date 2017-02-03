Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.17 08:42
DIE FOLGENDEN AKTIEN SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARES ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL

Ram Resources Ltd. C5W AU000000RMR6 BAW/UFN
Protean Energy Ltd. SHE1 AU000000POW6 BAW/UFN
First Ship Lease Trust LJ9 SG1U66934613 BAW/UFN
Migme Ltd. WELA AU000000MIG8 BAW/UFN


