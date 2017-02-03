DIE FOLGENDEN AKTIEN SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:THE FOLLOWING SHARES ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTILRam Resources Ltd. C5W AU000000RMR6 BAW/UFNProtean Energy Ltd. SHE1 AU000000POW6 BAW/UFNFirst Ship Lease Trust LJ9 SG1U66934613 BAW/UFNMigme Ltd. WELA AU000000MIG8 BAW/UFN