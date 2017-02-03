Erweiterte Funktionen
Migme - XFRA C5W; SHE1; LJ9; WELA: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
03.02.17 08:42
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDEN AKTIEN SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARES ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
Ram Resources Ltd. C5W AU000000RMR6 BAW/UFN
Protean Energy Ltd. SHE1 AU000000POW6 BAW/UFN
First Ship Lease Trust LJ9 SG1U66934613 BAW/UFN
Migme Ltd. WELA AU000000MIG8 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,021 €
|0,021 €
|- €
|0,00%
|03.02./08:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000MIG8
|A117AB
|0,58 €
|0,040 €
0,091
0,00%
0,018
0,00%
0,021
0,00%
0,0010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,04 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Frankfurt
|0,021 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|München
|0,044 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Stuttgart
|0,025 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Berlin
|0,02 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
= Realtime
