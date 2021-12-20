Erweiterte Funktionen



20.12.21 10:29
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US0594603039 BREC BANCO BRADESCO

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,08 € 3,14 € -0,06 € -1,91% 20.12./12:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0594603039 A0B9WE 4,66 € 2,96 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,08 € -1,91%  17.12.21
Stuttgart 3,06 € +1,32%  11:09
München 3,12 € 0,00%  08:13
Frankfurt 3,06 € -1,92%  08:09
Nasdaq 3,48 $ -2,11%  17.12.21
NYSE 3,48 $ -2,25%  17.12.21
AMEX 3,475 $ -2,25%  17.12.21
Berlin 3,02 € -3,82%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
