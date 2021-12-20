Erweiterte Funktionen
Banco Bradesco Vz ADR - XFRA : BREC: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE / NO EX DIVIDEND TODAY
20.12.21 10:29
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. The following instrument is not traded EX Dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-Indicator will be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US0594603039 BREC BANCO BRADESCO
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,08 €
|3,14 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,91%
|20.12./12:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0594603039
|A0B9WE
|4,66 €
|2,96 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
