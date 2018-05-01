Erweiterte Funktionen
Bradespar - XFRA BRBRAPACNPR2: EX DIVIDEND TODAY
01.05.18 07:38
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.
The following instrument has its EX Date today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.
BRBRAPACNPR2 FXM BRADESPAR S.A. PFD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,27 €
|8,31 €
|-0,04 €
|-0,48%
|30.04./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BRBRAPACNPR2
|553159
|8,57 €
|4,57 €
