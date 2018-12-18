Erweiterte Funktionen
Banco BPI - XFRA BPI: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
18.12.18 08:37
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BCO BPI NOM.+PORT.REG. BPI PTBPI0AM0004 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,43 €
|1,432 €
|-0,002 €
|-0,14%
|18.12./09:20
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PTBPI0AM0004
|874246
|1,49 €
|1,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|1,438 €
|+2,42%
|17.12.18
|Frankfurt
|1,448 €
|0,00%
|17.12.18
|München
|1,446 €
|0,00%
|09:08
|Berlin
|1,46 €
|0,00%
|09:09
|Düsseldorf
|1,43 €
|-0,14%
|08:31
= Realtime
