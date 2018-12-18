Erweiterte Funktionen



18.12.18 08:37
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
BCO BPI NOM.+PORT.REG. BPI PTBPI0AM0004 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,43 € 1,432 € -0,002 € -0,14% 18.12./09:20
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PTBPI0AM0004 874246 1,49 € 1,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,438 € +2,42%  17.12.18
Frankfurt 1,448 € 0,00%  17.12.18
München 1,446 € 0,00%  09:08
Berlin 1,46 € 0,00%  09:09
Düsseldorf 1,43 € -0,14%  08:31
