Folgendes Instrument hat heute seinen EX Tag.Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX Indikator nicht angezeigt.The following instrument has its EX Date today.Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will not be displayed.BMG9400S1329 VTCB VTECH HLDGS (BL100) DL-05