DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/26 DE000BLB79H7 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/24 DE000BLB79F1 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB79M7 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB79K1 BAW/UFN