0,08 % Anleihe 2020 - 2024 . - XFRA : BLB79H,BLB79F,BLB79M,BLB79K: Aussetzung/Suspension
05.01.21 15:05
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/26 DE000BLB79H7 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/24 DE000BLB79F1 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB79M7 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB79K1 BAW/UFN
