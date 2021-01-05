Erweiterte Funktionen



0,08 % Anleihe 2020 - 2024 . - XFRA : BLB79H,BLB79F,BLB79M,BLB79K: Aussetzung/Suspension




05.01.21 15:05
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/26 DE000BLB79H7 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/24 DE000BLB79F1 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB79M7 BAW/UFN BAY.LDSBK.IS. 20/30 DE000BLB79K1 BAW/UFN

Aktuell
Bitcoin Hot Stock meldet 3.877% sensationelles Umsatzwachstum
216% Bitcoin Hot Stock nach 776% mit Bitcoin (BTC-USD) und 1.180% mit Ethereum (ETH-USD)


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,95 € 99,94 € 0,01 € +0,01% 05.01./11:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB79F1 BLB79F 99,95 € 97,22 €
Werte im Artikel
99,79 plus
+0,51%
99,75 plus
+0,50%
99,97 plus
+0,31%
99,95 plus
+0,01%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,95 € +0,01%  11:05
Stuttgart 99,95 € +0,01%  11:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock macht spektakuläre Übernahme perfekt nach 9.217% mit Osisko Mining (OSK) und 39.160% mit Great Bear Resources (GBR)

Valorem Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...